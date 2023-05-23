Oyebanji Flags Off 3-Month Free ICT Training For Teachers

…restates commitment to massive investment in schools. infrastructure

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has stressed that his administration would not relent in its drive to invest in educational infrastructure as a way of repositioning and retooling the school system for effective and efficient service delivery.

Governor Oyebanji stated this in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday during the flag-off ceremony of a three-month free ICT training for Teachers of Public Primary and Junior Secondary Schools in Ekiti State.

He restated that his administration had paid the sum of N1.2 billion counterpart fund to UBEC to initiate capital projects in the schools as well as serve as an impetus for public schools rehabilitation and infrastructural expansion throughout the 16 local government areas of the state.

The Governor explained that he was strongly convinced that the learning environment was a major determinant factor in education achievement, adding that his administration would continue to invest in school infrastructure as well as build the capacity of teachers to develop the interest of pupils in education.

The Governor also noted that qualitative education occupies the number four goal in the Sustainable Development Goal and number two in his pillars of administration, saying the training of the Teachers was a testament to his commitment to fulfilling qualitative universal education for all children of school age in Ekiti.

He revealed that training is another step at equipping teachers with technical knowhow that is necessary for them to deliver optimally in line with the pedagogical demands of today, adding that the training would afford them the opportunity to be exposed to the rudiments of ICT education as well as to be able to use different digital tools for teaching and learning purposes.

While appreciating the Azzess World Technology computer and HP Computers for collaborating with Ekiti State Government in facilitating the program, the Governor charged the teachers to participate actively in other to achieve the set goals and the purpose of the training.

”Today’s event is yet another milestone in our quest for free, qualitative, and compulsory education for all children of school age in our state. As an administration, we are committed to the nation’s attainment of qualitative education which is the number 4 goal in the SDG and the number 2 item in our pillars of administration as a government.

“We have a strong conviction that the learning environment is a major determinant factor in educational achievement, we will therefore strive to invest in school infrastructure without relenting. Our administration has committed the sum of 1.2 billion Naira counterpart fund to UBEC thus we will soon begin another round of aggressive school rehabilitation and infrastructure expansion in our schools as soon as the process is complete”. The governor said.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of Ekiti Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Femi Akinwumi said the programme was organized as an avenue to make Ekiti teachers ICT compliance in the 21st-century digital world for effective teaching and learning process at the basic education level.

Prof. Akinwumi highlighted the various achievements recorded in the education sector within the first 200 days of this administration including the recruitment of 1,300 primary schools teachers; payment of N1.2Billion counterpart fun to UBEC to fast rack construction and renovation of school buildings, supply of furniture and approval of schools agriculture, commended Governor Oyebanji for approving the training that was aimed to impart a lot on the teachers thereby improving digital education of the pupils.

Also in their separate Goodwill messages, Special Adviser on Education, Science, and Technology, Dr. Bimpe Aderiye; Permanent Secretary, Teaching Service Commission, Mr Michael Omolayo; and Chairman Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Comrade Sola Adigun commended the Governor for prompt payment of salaries and for making the schools system conducive for effective and efficient teaching and learning processes.

They stressed the need for teachers to continue to build their capacities in the digital world to enable them to become relevant anywhere in the educational world.