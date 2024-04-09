Oyebanji Felicitates Muslims At Eid-El-Fitri

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has felicitated Muslims in the State and the country in general on the celebration of Eid-El-Fitri, which marks the completion of the Ramadan fast, urging them to see Ramadan as a season of sacrifice and a time to seek the face of Allah rather.

In his goodwill message signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Olayinka Oyebode, Oyebanji said the holy month of Ramadan symbolizes love, self-denial and sacrifice and as such, Muslims must sacrifice all their personal interests to seek truth and justice as the holy Quran teaches.

He noted that Ramadan which is one of the five pillars of the Islamic faith has brought Muslims closer to Allah during the Holy month, calling on them to sustain the piety and spiritual rejuvenation achieved during the period.

While urging Muslims to use the Eid-el-Fitri to pray for Nigeria to overcome her current challenges, Oyebanji said it is only when peace reigns that Muslims and adherents of other religions can contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of the country.

The Governor, who a few days ago, hosted an Iftar for Muslim leaders in the state, equally hailed Muslims in Ekiti State for their understanding and unflinching support for his administration through their prayers, timely counsel and robust participation. He urged them not to relent in their contribution to the religious harmony, peace and progress being enjoyed in the State.

He also urged adherents of all religions in the state to join the government in promoting peace and orderliness as well as in restoring the core values of honesty, excellence, honour, and hard work for which Ekiti State is renowned.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I congratulate the Muslim Ummah on the Eid-el-Fitri celebration, and pray that Almighty Allah will accept our prayers, grant all our heart desires and preserve our lives to witness many more celebrations.”, the Governor added.