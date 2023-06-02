Oyebanji, Fayemi, Others Honour Egbeyemi

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji on Wednesday paid tribute to the late Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi at a special commendation service organised by the state government in Ado- Ekiti. Egbeyemi, who died on March 18, was the Deputy Governor of the state between October 16, 2018, and October 15, 2022.

Deputy Governor Monisade Afuye; Oye- banji’s wife Olayemi; former Governors Kayode Fayemi and Segun Oni; former Deputy Governors Biodun Aluko and Modupe Adelabu attended the event. Oyebanji described the late Egbeyemi as a states- man of repute, a respected community leader and a great lover of his people, who made significant contributions to the growth and development of the state in different capacities he served.

He said Egbeyemi’s patriotic zeal, discipline and unassailable integrity were largely responsible for the respect he commanded as a community leader, politician and public servant. The governor said: “Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi was a man of strong character, he was straightforward, honest, reliable, firm and amiable.

He was however impatient with liars and people of unstable character. There is no doubt that he is one of the most successful politicians to have come out of Ado Ekiti and Ekiti State in general. His life is a multiple colour of success.

As a teacher, he was well known, as a lawyer, he was the people’s advocate, as an industrialist, he used his investment to serve the community and create employment for many, and as a politician, he was a thoroughbred grassroots politician who used every opportunity he had to lift others.”

Fayemi described the late politician as a stabilising force in his political journey since their first meeting through former Governor Niyi Adebayo in 2006. Fayemi, who spoke through his wife, Erelu Fayemi, said Otunba Egbeyemi was always one of the go-to persons by any- one aspiring to important political positions in the state.