Oyebanji, Fayemi, Adebayo, Others Bid Egbeyemi Farewell

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji on Friday joined other dignitaries to pay last respect at the final burial ceremony of the late former Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi.

The Governor who remarked on the exemplary life of the late former Deputy Governor, urged the children and family of the deceased to be consoled by their father’s good works, remarkable achievements and strong legacies which would take some time to surpass.

Speaking at the burial service held at the Cathedral Church of Emmanuel, Anglican Communion, Okesa Ado- Ekiti, Oyebanji said Egbeyemi lived a fulfilled and impactful life, therefore, should not be mourned but celebrated.

At the event, which was also graced by the state Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye; Ekiti State First Lady, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji; former Governors Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Dr Kayode Fayemi; his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; former Deputy Governors, Prof. Modupe Adelabu; Chief Paul Alabi and Surveyor Abiodun Aluko.

Others are Senator Bamidele Opeyemi, the Governor noted that the former Deputy Governor was a distinguished leader, who served the State meritoriously in different capacities and continued to contribute to the progress and development of the state till he breathed his last.

While assuring the children and the family of his continued support, Governor Oyebanji charged the children to emulate their father’s humility, doggedness, patriotism, and kindheartedness to uphold his legacy.

“I will just encourage those of us that are grieving that having listened to the sermon by our Lord Bishop, we should encourage ourselves that daddy, though is not here, but he’s not dead, he is just sleeping if you believe in resurrection, we know that if we lived right we will still meet at the feet of Jesus Christ, so there is no need to grieve at all.

“God will give us the strength to weather this storm. I assure you we are in this together and we will hold each other’s hand because we have a duty to also uphold his legacy because that’s the most important thing now. He has played his role and he has gone.” The Governor asserted

In his homily, the Bishop of Ekiti Anglican Diocese, Rt. Revd. Andrew Olusola said late Egbeyemi was a man of faith who loved God and the people, as well as a generous man and a selfless Christian.

Bishop Olusola added that the late Egbeyemi fought for the diocese of the Cathedral Church of Emmanuel without collecting a dime from the church.

Others at the colourful service include Senator Ayo Arise, speaker Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Bunmi Adelugba, her deputy, Rt Hon Hakeem Jamiu; Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Akinduro; Head of Service, Barrister Bamidele Agbede, members of the state House of Assembly and state executive council as well as representatives of about 2o traditional rulers.