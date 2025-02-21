Oyebanji Emerges New Telegraph Gov Of The Year For Grassroot Devt

Share

Ekiti Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has been named New Telegraph Governor of the Year for Good Governance and Grassroot development.

According to the organisers of the event, awardees were selected individuals and organisations that had been making a remarkable social and economic impact in Nigeria.

The award was presented at the annual New Telegraph award ceremony, held on Friday, 21 February 2024 at the Grand Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Presenting the award is the Chairman of New Telegraph Newspaper, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu accompanied by the chairman of the event Olabode George, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, and Aminu Ayodele.

Oyebanji has been hailed for keeping Ekiti state on the right track of sustainable socioeconomic growth and development.

He has successfully done well in education, agriculture, health, and infrastructure have brought a new lease of life to the citizens.

Present at the event were the publisher of New Telegraph Newspaper and Senator Representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo; Senator Representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomole;

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bare Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari amongst others.

