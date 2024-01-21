Oyebanji Embarks On Ekiti Road Projects To Boost Economy

The massive ongoing road projects in Ekiti State have been described as a meticulous strategy to ease road congestion, raise productivity, especially in the agricultural sector and lower production costs thus boosting the economy.

This was stated at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, by the State Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun.

According to him, the State Government would ensure the successful completion of the projects, adding that the road projects would tactically boost commerce and security as well as attract investments, and development and generally make life easier for the people.

He stressed that “the economic benefits are many, the good it serves for security is clear, and the human convenience is incalculable. The focus is to develop good road networks so that people, goods, and services can move quickly and efficiently in and around the State.

The Commissioner said that the recent meeting that Governor Biodun Oyebanji had with contractors handling the projects was to ensure compliance with standards and deadlines, stressing the administration’s zero tolerance for shoddy jobs and tardiness.

The Commissioner added that “it is important because we want to be sure of the quality of the services we are providing for the people. So, we are going to hold the contractors strictly accountable for that and in certifying their jobs, we will not accept anything short of the standards that we have set in our documents, so we must emphasize that and we insist on that.”

Urging the contractors to abide by Governor Oyebanji’s advice, Olatunbosun stressed the importance of taking advantage of the dry season to fast-track work on their respective projects, adding that the lack of rain in the season provides ample opportunity for contractors to speed up construction work.

Assuring that the State Government would ensure proper and continuous monitoring of the projects to guarantee timely and good quality delivery, Olatunbosun said that Governor Oyebanji would also continue to visit the project sites from time to time, adding that the Governor would, in fact, soon embark on another round of project inspection in order to ascertain the level of compliance.

He similarly emphasized the importance of collective responsibility and stressed the need for all stakeholders, particularly, community leaders to take ownership of the various projects in their areas, in order to ensure timely and quality delivery.

The Government spokesman listed ongoing road projects in the State to include, Atlas- Ajebandele- Deeper Life- Alasia- Omisanjana Road; Ado- Iworoko- Ifaki Road; Ikere – Igbara Odo Road; Ijigbo- Ajilosun Flyover Bridge; Ado- Ekiti City Ring Road (Phase 1); Ikere-Ilawe Road; and Agric Olope- Moferere- Odo Ado Road.

Others are Ikole-Ara- Isinbode Road; Ado- Ilawe Road; Ikere- Ise- Emure Road; Ilawe- Erijiyan Road; Igede- Ilawe Road; GRA 3rd Extension Road; Dualisation of GRA 3rd Extension Road; Igbara Odo- Ikogosi Road; Hospital Management Board Road; and Itapa- Ijelu Road and additional works on River Ele Bridge.