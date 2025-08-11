Oyebanji Dissolves Cabinet, Retains Key Officials

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has officially dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect, signaling a major reshuffle in the state’s governance structure.

In a statement issued on August 10, 2025, the Governor directed all affected Commissioners and Special Advisers to hand over their responsibilities to the Permanent Secretary or the most senior civil servant in their respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Governor Oyebanji expressed gratitude to the outgoing members of the Executive Council for their service and wished them success in their future endeavors.

However, the dissolution notably excludes several key office holders who will continue in their roles. These include the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; Commissioner for Health and Human Services; Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security; Commissioner for Education; Commissioner for Works; Commissioner for Trade, Investment, Industry and Cooperatives; Special Adviser on Special Education and Social Inclusion; and Special Adviser on Lands, Survey, and e-GIS.

Additionally, all Directors-General who are members of the State Executive Council will retain their positions.

This group includes the Director-General of the Office of Transformation and Service Delivery (OTSD), the Director-General of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Project Monitoring, and the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

This move by the Governor is part of ongoing efforts to enhance service delivery in Ekiti State ahead of key policy implementations.