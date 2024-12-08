Share

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has disbursed N146 million in compensation to 46 indigenes of Oke Ako Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area for lands acquired for commercial agriculture.

The cheque presentation, held on Saturday shows the administration’s commitment to fostering economic development through agribusiness initiatives.

Governor Oyebanji praised the Oke Ako community, led by Regent Princess Tinuade Ogunbiyi, for cooperating during the land acquisition process.

He assured residents that the initiative would yield multiple benefits, including road rehabilitation, improved healthcare, and the establishment of cottage industries to stimulate the local economy.

The governor highlighted a noticeable reduction in criminal activities such as kidnapping in the area, attributing this to the clearing of forests for agricultural use.

The project has engaged local youths, transforming previously unsafe areas into productive farmland.

“Today’s event is a fulfilment of our promise to compensate landowners for their economic trees, enabling them to secure new land for farming and sustain their livelihoods,” Oyebanji stated.

He also announced that future land clearing would follow proper compensation to ensure fairness.

Oke Ako plays a pivotal role in the Ekiti State Special Agriculture Processing Programme, with plans to establish hubs for tractor training, assembly, and repairs.

Expatriates will train local youths, further enhancing the community’s economic potential.

During the event, the governor launched a dry season harvest under the “Bring Back Youths in Agriculture” programme and inaugurated tractors and processing equipment for young farmers.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr Ebenezer Boluwade, lauded the governor’s dedication to agriculture and food security, describing the compensation payment as evidence of his commitment to the sector’s growth.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands, Survey, and e-GIS, Prof. James Olaleye, commended the sacrifices of landowners, stating that their contributions would help position Ekiti as a leading agricultural hub in Nigeria.

The agribusiness initiative aims to boost food production, provide employment for youths, and transform Oke Ako into a centre for wealth creation, marking a significant milestone in the state’s development agenda.

