Oyebanji Describes Ewi Of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Adejugbe As Exemplary Leader At 79

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, HRM Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III, as he celebrates his 79th birthday.

The Governor described the traditional ruler as a first-class monarch and an exemplary leader, who has been supportive of development efforts in the state.

The Governor said standing strong, healthy and focused at seventy- nine with an enviable record of accomplishments calls for celebration.

Governor Oyebanji, In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described Oba Adejugbe as a visionary leader who deploys his extensive contact, goodwill, and influence in the development of Ado-Ekiti as a prosperous town and a befitting capital city.

Governor Oyebanji said Oba Adejugbe’s love and commitment to the development of Ekiti State reflected in all his actions and cooperation with the state government, adding that the monarch is always ready to take on any responsibility that would fast-track the development of the state.

He added that Oba Adejugbe’s resourcefulness and generosity of spirit have also endeared him to all former chief executives of the state as well as political

leaders based on his reputation for always providing wise counsel and interventions aimed at ensuring the state moves in the right direction.

The Governor also recalled the roles played by Oba Adejugbe during the struggle for the creation of Ekiti State in the nineties, stressing that the monarch is truly a great leader with huge and positive influence and who is untiring in championing good causes.

“Oba Adejugbe’s life has been a blessing not only to Ado-Ekiti indigenes but to the nonindigenes as well. He is a father- figure to all, who is deserving of all the honour and celebration.

“Kabiyesi’s exemplary leadership contributes in no small way to making Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, a peaceful and accommodating town where people from different parts of the country live, work, and invest without any fear whatsoever.

” Today, Ado-Ekiti is home to everyone regardless of tribe, language, culture, or religion. This accounts for the tremendous transformation and prosperity being witnessed in the town and we remain thankful to Kabiyesi for his exemplary leadership.

“On behalf of myself, my wife, and the good people of Ekiti State, I congratulate Kabiyesi, HRM Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, and wish him good health, long life, and more impactful years on the throne of his forebears,” the statement said.

