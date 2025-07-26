Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has publicly debunked rumours circulating on social media concerning the health status of his wife, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, saying the claims are “False and misleading.”

Speaking on Friday at the July edition of the Evening of Praise and Worship event held at Lady Jibowu Hall in Ado-Ekiti, Governor Oyebanji clarified that the First Lady is in excellent health and had only been away briefly on academic leave from the University of Ibadan, where she serves as a senior lecturer.

He also expressed appreciation to the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ekiti State chapter, Rev. Emmanuel Aribasoye, for delivering what he described as an uplifting and spiritually motivating sermon.

“There is nothing wrong with my wife’s health. She was only on leave and has now resumed her duties at the university.”

“I have learnt not to be distracted by rumours or negative comments. God is the one working in Ekiti, and all we are witnessing in the state is by His grace,” he said.

Governor Oyebanji urged residents to remain firm in their faith and to continue trusting in God’s direction for the state.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to promoting peace, progress, and development across Ekiti.

In his sermon titled “The Perfecter”, Rev. Aribasoye encouraged believers to focus on God and resist the distractions of baseless speculation and worldly concerns.

The governor’s message of reassurance and transparency was met with widespread approval, reinforcing public trust in the administration.