Oyebanji Considers Re-Appointment Of Ex-Commissioners

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has forwarded a list of nominees to the State Assembly for screening and consideration for appointment as Commissioners in a bid to reconstitute his cabinet.

In a press statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media to Governor Oyebanji, Olayinka Oyebode stated that the list comprised commissioners who were members of the State Executive Council that was dissolved by the Governor on August 10, 2025.

“The decision to re-present the former commissioners for consideration by the State Assembly was jointly taken by the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and critical stakeholders of the party in Ekiti State, who impressed it on the Governor to retain the team.

“The decision was hinged on the need for the party to go into the June 20, 2026, Ekiti State Governorship election as a united family. It is believed that appointing a new set of commissioners barely seven months before the election could be counter-productive.

“Recall that the party leadership, the leadership of various towns and communities and other critical stakeholders worked with the screening committee set up by the Governor in the selection, nomination and appointment of the Commissioners and other appointees in 2023.

“Governor Oyebanji had, at the inception of his administration, said the party and leaders of various towns and communities in the State would play crucial roles in the process leading to the appointment of people into offices in order to make them accountable to the people.”, the statement said.