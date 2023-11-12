Oyebanji Congratulates Uzodinma On Re-Election

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated his Imo State counterpart, Senator Hope Uzodimma, on his re-election for a second term of office in Saturday’s governorship poll in the Southeast state.

Oyebanji in a congratulatory message on Sunday, signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said the landslide victory recorded by Uzodimma has confirmed the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the most acceptable party in the state and Nigeria.

The Ekiti State helmsman noted that the overwhelming victory of Uzodimma at the poll represents the verdict of the people that the incumbent Governor performed well in office and thus deserves a second term.

Oyebanji said it is heartwarming to see that the electorate in the country has mastered the art of rewarding a performing public servant with a second-term mandate.

He added that the Imo governorship victory is also a vote of confidence in the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains the preferred choice of the electorate.

Oyebanji urged Uzodimma to see his re-election as a motivation to serve the Imo people better and scale up the gear of good governance and quality leadership to consolidate the good works recorded in his first term.

The Ekiti Governor urged Governor Uzodimma to extend a hand of fellowship to other candidates who contested with him for the governorship seat, with a view to getting them to contribute to the development of the state in his soon-to-be-inaugurated second term.

He commended the people of Imo State for their peaceful conduct before, during and after the governorship poll which contributed to the overall success of the exercise.

Oyebanji also hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for fulfilling its promise to deliver a credible, transparent, free and fair exercise in the interest of the Imo electorate.

He further lauded security agencies, local and foreign election observers, and the media for their contribution to the success of the election.

“ On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I congratulate my brother Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma on his victory. This is a victory for Imo people, our dear party and democracy in general”, the Governor added.