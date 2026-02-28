Oyebanji Congratulates Olanipekun On Global Recognition

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated legal luminary and former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, on his prestigious recognition in the Chambers and Partners Global 2026 Rankings as a Senior Statesman in Dispute Resolution.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, said the latest recognition has sealed an eternal place of honour for Chief Olanipekun as an international leader of the Bar and a globally recognised jurist.

The Governor said Chief Olanipekun, with the latest accolade as a Senior Statesman in Dispute Resolution, has made Nigeria and Africa proud in the comity of nations.

Congratulating Chief Olanipekun on the honour, Governor Oyebanji said the government and people of Ekiti State acknowledged the legal icon’s contribution to the legal profession, scholarship, jurisprudence and the rule of law.

The Governor noted that Chief Olanipekun’s latest honour bears eloquent testimony to his legacies of principled advocacy, defence of the constitution and constitutionalism, speaking truth to power, and being a distinguished officer in the temple of justice.

Governor Oyebanji said: “We celebrate this global legal recognition for our revered legal icon, Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN, which has added another feather of honour to the already overloaded cap of this great man we are all proud of in Ekiti.

“Apart from being admitted into the Inner Bar as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria at a young age of 39 years in 1991, Chief Olanipekun went on to become the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chairman of the Body of Benchers, revered leader of Egbe Amofin in Yoruba land, among several prestigious positions in the legal profession.

“The attainment of this prestigious global ranking by Chief Olanipekun reflects his impact, influence and contribution to the legal profession and professional excellence, which has become a reference point to others in the nation, on the continent and in the global community.”

The Governor urged Chief Olanipekun not to relent in entrenching excellence now as a globally recognized Bar leader and a statesman whose impact will continue to benefit Ekiti State in particular and Nigeria as a whole.