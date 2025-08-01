Oyebanji Congratulates Ayedatiwa On A’Court Victory

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated his Ondo State counterpart, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa, on the affirmation of his election victory by the Court of Appeal.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, said the verdict of the Appellate Court is a confirmation of the popular mandate given to Governor Ayedatiwa in the last governorship election in the Sunshine State.

The Court of Appeal, in a judgment on Thursday, dismissed the appeal filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Hon. Agboola Ajayi and upheld the judgment of the Tribunal, which had earlier declared Governor Ayedatiwa as the rightful winner of the poll.

Governor Oyebanji described Ayedatiwa’s latest triumph at the court as a victory for democracy and the rule of law, which has enriched the nation’s electoral jurisprudence.

The Ekiti State Governor said the concurrence of both the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal is proof that the Ondo governorship poll, which gave Governor Ayedatiwa the mandate, was free, fair, credible and conducted in line with the nation’s electoral law.

He urged Governor Ayedatiwa to see his victory as a motivation to renew his commitment to working harder for the development of Ondo State and better welfare for its citizens.

Governor Oyebanji also appealed to the opposition to join hands with Governor Ayedatiwa in the task of taking Ondo State to greater heights.

“I congratulate my dear brother, Governor Aiyedatiwa, for this victory that has further confirmed his election as free, fair and credible.

“I also congratulate the leadership of our great party- the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the good people of Ondo State for the victory.”, the Governor said.