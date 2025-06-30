Oyebanji Congratulates ABUAD’s Founder On Varsity Education Ranking

Ekiti State governor Biodun Oyebanji has congratulated Aare Afe Babalola on world ranking of Afe Babalola University,Ado- Ekiti ABUAD.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Times Higher Education ranked ABUAD as 84th globally , 3rd position in Africa and 1st in Nigeria.

Governor Oyebanji in a letter he personally signed and made available to journalists by the Head Corporate Affairs of ABUAD, Tunde Olofintila stated that the status is well deserved considering the global positive impact of the University on education .

The letter titled; CONGRATULATIONS TO ABUAD ON LATEST ACHIEVEMENTS reads –

“I am excited to receive the news of the new feat of achievements that your soar-away-university ranking by the Times Higher Education Impact assessment which places ABUAD as no 84th position globally , 3rd position in the African continent and first in Nigeria

“There is no doubt that ABUAD has been an oasis in the desert and a positive influence in the higher education landscape in Nigeria and Africa since its inception. The University is keeping to its vision of being the foremost centre of learning of global reckoning in the African continent”

“Oyebanji therefore congratulated, ABUAD’s founder ,the university management and staff on the remarkable achievement, with prayer that the university shall “continue to blaze the trail in all ramification.”