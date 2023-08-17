Oyebanji Commissions Jara Shopping Mall In Ekiti

…assures investors Enabling Environment

In actualization of the Shared Prosperity agenda of his administration, the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has promised an enabling environment for investors to carry out business activities in the state.

The Governor gave the assurance on Thursday when he declared open Jara Shopping Mall located within the Obafemi Awolowo Civic and Convention Centre in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Represented by his wife, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, the Governor described the inauguration of Jara Shopping Mall as a “momentous occasion which marks a significant milestone in his administration’s journey towards progress and prosperity.”

He used the opportunity to call on other investors across various sectors of the economy to come to Ekiti and invest, describing his administration as investor-friendly with policies that will make their investment to thrive.

Governor Oyebanji noted that the presence of Jara Shopping Mall not only offers employment opportunities for citizens of the state but also provides an avenue for residents to purchase goods and items they had hitherto purchased outside the state at affordable prices.

He said: “Jara Shopping Mall is not merely a structure of brick and mortar; it represents a testament to the economic growth of Ekiti State. As we step into this new chapter of growth, we embrace the opportunities it brings to enhance our local economy, create jobs, and uplift the quality of life for Ekiti residents.

“Let us also remember that with progress comes responsibility. As we revel in the excitement of this remarkable achievement, let us remain committed to sustainability and community development. Together, we can ensure that the benefits of this venture extend far beyond its walls, touching the lives of every citizen in Ekiti State.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the visionary minds, dedicated workers, and supportive community members who have made this day possible. As we cut the ribbon and open the doors of Jara Shopping Mall, let us step forward with unity, optimism, and an unshakable belief in the potential of Ekiti State.”

Speaking earlier, the General Manager of the Jara Group, Mr. Christian Chenut, said the group entered the Nigerian market three years ago and had earlier opened three outlets in Ikeja (Lagos), Ibadan, Benin with that of Ado Ekiti making the fourth outlet to be opened for business.

Mr. Chenut described Jara as “Nigeria’s first discount supermarket and retail chain created by Nigerians specifically for the Nigerian retail market expressing gratitude to the Oyebanji Administration for attracting the business to the state.

He explained that goods and items on offer come with good quality and affordable prices noting that residents of Ekiti have been provided with opportunity and access to get the best.

The Jara boss disclosed that the group has partnership with popular multinationals like Nestle, Coca Cola, among others and aims to give customers the best value for their money.

The Head of Operations, Jara Group, Mr. Olufemi Oke, thanked Governor Oyebanji for the support and providing environment for the group to extend its tentacles to Ekiti State.

The General Manager who led other officials conducted the Governor round the various sections of the mall. The Governor also purchased items at the mall to the admiration of the management, staff and other visitors to the facility.

The event was attended by Commissioner for Works, Mr. Sola Adebayo; Commissioner for Investment,Trade and Innovation , Mrs. Tayo Adeola; Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Otunba Kayode Fasae and other government officials.