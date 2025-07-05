Oyebanji Commissions Ekiti Builders’ Market

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has commissioned a newly completed ultra-modern builders’ market in Ado-Ekiti, aimed at enhancing commercial activities and providing a centralized location for sourcing building materials in the state.

Describing the project as a milestone in the state’s drive toward economic growth and infrastructure development, Oyebanji said the market was in line with his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

The market, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between the Ekiti State Government—through its investment arm, Fountain Holdings Limited—and New Frontier Development Limited, comprises 191 lock-up shops, a security post, cafeteria, clinic, car parks, a warehouse, and other essential facilities.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, the governor emphasized that the market would not only ease access to building materials but also stimulate local trade, create jobs, and boost the state’s internally generated revenue.

“Before now, building materials traders operated in scattered and unregulated spaces, making it difficult for customers to access what they needed in one place. This market addresses that gap by bringing all categories of building material dealers under one roof—promoting convenience, orderliness, and safety in commercial transactions,” Oyebanji said.

He added, “The building materials sector plays a critical role in the growth of our construction industry. By providing a centralized and well-organized marketplace, we are improving access to quality building materials and creating an enabling environment for small and medium enterprises.”

Commending the main private partner, New Frontier Development Limited, for delivering the project within record time, the governor urged traders and shop owners to maintain the facilities, adhere to environmental standards, and work collectively to make the market a model for other commercial centers in the state.

“The state government has worked to provide alternative, traffic-friendly market spaces across Ado-Ekiti. For instance, the relocation of traders from Atikankan to the new Shasha market has helped ease traffic congestion in the city. This builders’ market will further streamline operations and foster synergy between builders and material traders,” he noted.

“To our youths, women, and artisans—let this market be a reminder that there is opportunity in hard work, dignity in enterprise, and hope in the promise of a better tomorrow. Our administration will continue to support you through skill acquisition, access to finance, and infrastructure,” Oyebanji affirmed.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of Fountain Holdings Limited, Mr. Adetunji Tolani, described the market as a testament to the power of strategic partnership. He said the project was initiated to meet the growing demand for a well-organized commercial hub where building materials can be easily accessed.

Tolani noted that the market was designed with end users in mind, incorporating critical infrastructure such as stable power supply, security, a cafeteria, and convenience facilities to ensure a functional, business-friendly environment. He reaffirmed Fountain Holdings’ commitment to driving impactful projects aligned with the administration’s development agenda.

Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director of New Frontier Development Limited, Executive Director Salma Muhamed expressed pride in the project’s successful delivery. She described it as a model for what effective public-private collaboration can achieve.

She said the company was driven by a shared vision to contribute meaningfully to Ekiti State’s growth through the delivery of quality infrastructure.

It is worth noting that the market complex had been abandoned by successive administrations before Governor Oyebanji revived and prioritized its completion in 2024.