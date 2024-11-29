Oyebanji Commission Senate Building Donated By BOUESTI’s Chancellor, Olanipekun

Share

…as Stakeholders harp on access to World Class Education

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji on Thursday commissioned an ultra Modern Senate Building, built and donated to the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti (BOUESTI ) by the Chancellor of the University, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN).

The event was attended by the Minister of Education, Dr Olatunji Alausa; former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko; Secretary to the State Government, Dr (Mrs) Habibat Adubiaro; Senator Olarenwaju Tejuoso; and Chairman, Governing Council of BoUESTI, Prof Patrick Aina, and Vice Chancellor of sister universities, among others.

Governor Oyebanji at the commissioning stressed the commitment of his administration to regular upgrades of infrastructure in the education sector to meet global standards.

He emphasized the importance of modernizing educational facilities to create an environment conducive to learning and teaching, stressing that a well-structured education system is key to the development of any society.

Oyebanji added that his government remained focused on ensuring that Ekiti students have access to world-class education and facilities.

The Governor explained that his effort in the education sector in the state could be seen in the tremendous improvement in the infrastructure of primary and secondary schools across the state.

While commending Chief Olanipekun for his generosity as well as his remarkable contribution to the improvement of education infrastructure in the state, the Governor expressed his profound appreciation to the former NBA President for remaining strongly committed to the development and progress of the state.

Describing Chief Olanipekun as a pillar of development in the state, Governor Oyebanji said his contribution has significantly impacted various sectors, adding that his dedication to community service has set a benchmark for others to follow.

He urged other prominent Ekiti indigenes to join hands in building a brighter future for the state, the Governor noted that collective efforts are essential for meaningful development of the state.

“Today’s event is very significant in the development of this university and the overall development of education in our state, I, therefore, congratulate Chief Olanipekun and his wife and the entire university community on the completion of this magnificent edifice.

“As a government, we understand the importance of education to the overall development plan of Ekiti State. Indeed human capital development is one critical item in our shared prosperity agenda as encapsulated in our six pillars.

“Our government remains committed to continuous improvement of our education infrastructure to facilitate a conducive learning environment at all levels of education”, the Governor added.

In his own remarks, the Minister of Education, Dr Olatunji Alausa, who commended the donor for his selfless contribution to the education sector, described the gesture as a demonstration of his commitment to national growth and development.

While reiterating President Tinubu-led-federal government’s decision to prioritize science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medical sciences (STEM) as a key driver of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the education sector, the Minister noted that Nigeria’s future growth and competitiveness on the global stage are tied to how well the nation prepares its youth to meet challenges of the 21st century.

Stressing the importance of equipping young Nigerians with the critical skills and innovative capabilities needed to succeed in the global economy, Dr Alausa maintained that the federal government remains committed to transforming the education system of the country.

In his address, the donor of the building and Chancellor of the University, Chief Wole Olanipekun( SAN), expressed satisfaction in contributing to the advancement of the education sector and the progress of the state.

He explained that the gesture was a way of giving back to his community and supporting the vision of the University of becoming a beacon of academic excellence.

He said he had to double up on the construction of the senate building in order to fulfil his earlier promise to Governor Oyebanji and demonstrate his support for his government’s efforts in the areas of education, human capital and infrastructure development.



