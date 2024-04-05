Oyebanji Commends Bureau Of Tourism Devt For Successful Hike Of Ekiti Mountain Easter Celebration

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has commended the State Bureau of Tourism Development for the successful hosting of the Ekiti Mountain Easter Carnival.

This is as the governor also expressed his unwavering support for the decision to separate Tourism from the Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Tourism, citing the remarkable achievements of the newly established Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development under the leadership of Barrister Wale Ojo-Lanre.

Oyebanji made these remarks during his participation at the Hike Ekiti State Mountain Easter Tourism Carnival, held in Abanijorin Rocks in Iyin Ekiti, with the Minister of Tourism, Mrs Lola Ade-John, Director General of the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, and the Director General of Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Chief Folarin Coker.

Since its inception, the Bureau of Tourism Development has exceeded expectations and showcased the immense tourism potential of the State. The governor commended Ojo-Lanre and his team for their outstanding efforts in promoting tourism and creating memorable experiences for visitors.

Oyebanji emphasised the importance of a stand-alone Bureau of Tourism Development, highlighting its ability to focus solely on the diverse aspects of tourism, including education, environment, eco-tourism, heritage, geo-tourism, medical tourism, and conferences, among others.

The success of the 6.0 Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari, organised by the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development in collaboration with Discover Ekiti Tourism Club, further underscored the state’s commitment to promoting tourism.

Oyebanji expressed his gratitude to all participants and stakeholders for their support and reiterated his administration’s dedication to harnessing the full potential of tourism for the benefit of all citizens.