Oyebanji Charges Privileged Nigerians on Love, Spread of Joy

Share

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has called on members of the political class and other privileged Nigerians to show love and kindness to the less privileged, especially during this festive season.

The governor stated that the essence of Christmas lies in sharing love and spreading joy to those around us.

Governor Oyebanji, who gave the charge during the 2024 Ekiti State Government Carols service at the Obafemi Awolowo Civic and Conventional Centre in Ado Ekiti, emphasized that it is the time to share love, show kindness and uplift those in need.

Stressing the importance of using the festive period to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas, which is rooted in selflessness and generosity, the Governor noted that such act of compassion aligns with the teaching of Jesus Christ and help foster a more united and caring society.

While appreciating Ekiti people for their support for his administration, the Governor said he remains grateful to God for how far he has helped his administration and also expressed his deepest gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support for his administration.

The Governor called for more prayer for his administration, the state and the federal government, just as he urged Nigerians to have faith in the policies and reforms being implemented by the President, assuring that the sacrifices being made today will yield significant benefit in the future and guarantee a prosperous 2025.

“Like the Pastor said, we should distinguish between joy and happiness, the choice is ours either to be joyful or you want to be happy but as we leave this place, we should not lose the essence of the celebration, Christ came and gave us joy, so the question we should ask ourselves is how many people can I make happy during this Christmas period.

“For those of us God has blessed let us remember those people created by the same God, let us assist them, I am just pleading with us especially political appointees because all of you are anjoy minimum wage, your salary has increased, so you have no reason not to give back to people around you. I am just pleading with you to share love and spread joy to people around you”. The Governor asserted.

Lessons were read in turn by the Governor, Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, Wife of the Governor, Dr (Mrs) Olayemi Oyebanji, Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, Acting Chief Judge, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, Head of Service, Dr (Mrs) Folakemi Olomojobi, Commissioner for Budget, Mr Niyi Adebayo, PFN Chairman, Bishop Kolade Kayo-Ajayi, and Chairman, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Ayorinde Ilori Faboro

In his homily, the Pastor in-charge of House of Faith Christian Center, Ado Ekiti, Rev. Dr Tunde Afe said the joy that Christ brings is a profound reminder of God’s unending love and presence for his people.

He commended the Governor for his tireless efforts in spreading joy and putting smiles on the faces of the people of Ekiti through his initiatives and compassionate leadership, stressing that he has embodied the essence of Christmas by showing care and concern for the welfare of the citizens.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"