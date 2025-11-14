Oyebanji Celebrates Ex-Gov. Fayose At 65

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated a former Governor of the State, Dr Peter Ayodele Fayose, on his 65th birthday.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, hailed Fayose’s remarkable contribution to the development of Ekiti as a two-term Governor of the State.

Oyebanji described Fayose as a leader who loves and connects well with the people; a respected grassroots politician, mobilizer, and a statesman who will never shy away from bearing his mind in his avowed determination to see a more prosperous State and country.

He noted that the story of Ekiti’s rise to a respected subnational today will be incomplete without a prominent place given to Fayose, acknowledging his contribution in the areas of infrastructure, urban renewal, economic development, and empowerment of the poor.

The Governor said Fayose built a huge followership in the political landscape of the state because of his readiness to mingle with the common man and his readiness to champion their cause.

Oyebanji acknowledged the immense support Fayose has given to his administration despite belonging to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), hailing the ex-Governor for rising above party affiliation in his quest to make a meaningful contribution to the Ekiti project.

Governor Oyebanji expressed gratitude to Fayose for the invaluable counsel he readily avails him, which, according to him, has enriched governance in the state and also helped to foster peace among politicians across party lines.

He prayed God to grant the former Governor long life, sound health and every good thing his heart desires and strengthen him for more selfless service to Ekiti, Nigeria and humanity as a whole.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I celebrate this great and courageous leader, His Excellency, Dr Peter Ayodele Fayose as he turns 65 years old today. We pray that the Lord will keep him safe, happy and healthy to continue to serve our dear state, country and humanity.”, the statement added.