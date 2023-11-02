Oyebanji Cautions Filling Stations Against Hoarding Fuel

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has warned owners of filling stations in the state from hoarding petroleum products and creating unnecessary hardship for the people.

The governor in a press release issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode urged filling stations “to desist from the unethical practice.”

The statement partly read, “Consequently, the Governor has directed the State Task Force on Petroleum Product to ensure every filling station that has fuel sold to the public at recommended pump price.

“Any filling station found hoarding fuel will face appropriate sanctions, including payment of heavy fine or sealing of the business premises.” ,the governor stated.