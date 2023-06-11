Oyebanji Attributes Performance of Rep Member, Ogunlola To Robust Quality Representation

…commissions school projects initiated by Federal Lawmaker

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has urged the people of the state to always ensure proper maintenance of public assets to ensure their durability.

The Governor spoke at the weekend in Ijero Ekiti at the commissioning of two blocks of six classrooms at CAC Secondary School and a 500-Seater Lecture Theater at the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero Ekiti built and donated by a member of the House of Representatives (Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 2), Hon. Wumi Ogunlola.

Governor Oyebanji, who revealed that his administration would soon establish a department that would be saddled with the responsibility of maintaining government assets across the state, also reiterated the commitment of his administration to providing a conducive teaching and learning environment as the welfare of teachers and staff of institutions was paramount in the agenda of his government.

The Governor applauded Ogunlola for improving the quality of life of the people of her constituents and urged other well-meaning members of the society to cultivate the idea of giving back to their communities. This he said can be done through the adoption of schools, health care centres and other projects that have a direct impact on the lives of the people.

“When we get to a position of authority, we should also realize that we are not there for ourselves, it is the prayers of some people that brought us and we must show responsibility to those people, because, if we don’t, God will raise other people to do it.

“I have a compendium of what she has done, if she went to the House of Representatives and she had done all these in three communities, if she has a bigger portfolio she will do more. I have no doubt about her integrity, about her commitment to her people.”

The governor commended Ogunlola for offering quality and robust representation to the constituents.

Oyebanji expressed satisfaction with the performance of the federal lawmaker in the lower chamber, saying Ogunlola had brought critical growth and development to the constituency.

Oyebanji stressed that the lawmaker has entrenched uncommon representation through strategic and robust legislative engagements given her performance in critical sectors like education, health and human capital development.

While describing her as a model of quality representation that should be emulated, the governor added that Ogunlola stands tall judging by the array of people-centric projects cited across communities in the constituency.

He urged Ogunlola to accept her failed bid to return to the green chamber as an act of God, which no one can challenge, assuring that better days lie ahead of her.

“Let’s see all that happens as an act of God. I know that God has a plan for her and I pray that I will yield myself to God for that plan to be actualized because if I don’t, God will raise other helper to do it.

“I’m not playing God because God says that if Paul plants and Appollo watereth, faithfulness belong to God. Nobody can stop God’s plan for anybody and that is why I have no scintilla respect for people that play God in anybody’s life because God’s plan will definitely be done. So, go and calm down”, the governor added.

In her remarks, Ogunlola noted that she was fulfilled that all campaign promises made to the constituents have been fulfilled with no request presented before her being left unattended to.

The federal lawmaker explained that her four years tenure in the green chamber had been devoted to the implementation of high-impact projects across the constituency that met the yearnings and aspirations of the constituents.

She added that history would be kind to her for providing robust representation and putting in place enduring legacies in the areas of road construction, health, education, security, empowerment and agriculture.

Ogunlola who attributed the successes recorded to God and the people of the constituency across party lines, saying that she was able to succeed because of their unwavering support.

She commended Governor Oyebanji for his efforts at developing all sectors of the economy, stressing that her activities in her constituency were just to complement government efforts in the state.

Ogunlola who Called on the school authority and students to ensure effective maintenance of the facilities tasked political leaders holding the mandate of the people to torch more lives and do what is beneficial to them in their constituency and the country at large.

Hon. Ogunlola in commemoration of the June 12 Democracy Day noted that democracy is for the electorates to enjoy the goodwill of their leaders who are supposed to be accountable to them and to enjoy the dividend of democracy.

She noted that people had died for democracy and there have been threats to the entity of the nation, yet God has been so good to the nation and people are still together despite all odds which some people paid with their lives.

“People occupying the positions of authority should feel the pains of the people, put themselves in their position and empathize with them by giving them quality lives in our democracy”