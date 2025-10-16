Oyebanji Assures Ekiti Citizens Of Quality Healthcare

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to making quality healthcare a right for all citizens rather than a privilege, with a focus on improving life expectancy and sustaining progress in reducing child and maternal mortality rates.

The Governor gave the assurance on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti while commissioning a Pharma-Grade Drug Warehouse located within the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) and flagging off the distribution of medical equipment to Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state.

Oyebanji noted that the Primary Healthcare System remains the foundation of accessible and affordable healthcare delivery, especially for people at the grassroots.

He emphasized that the new warehouse, built with the support of the Global Fund, will serve as a key pillar of an effective and transparent drug management system, ensuring the continuous availability of quality, safe, and affordable medical supplies across health facilities in the state.

“With this facility, Ekiti State now has the capacity to maintain an adequate supply of medicines and consumables, prevent frequent stock-outs, and effectively curb the circulation of fake and substandard drugs within our borders,” he said.

“It represents not just an investment in infrastructure but in the health security of our people.”

The Governor disclosed that the Ekiti State Drug Management Agency’s average monthly revenue has risen from ₦28 million to ₦75 million, reflecting greater efficiency, accountability, and sustainability in the drug supply system.

He also revealed that about 200,000 Ekiti residents have benefited from the Ulera Wa health insurance services, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to nearly 750,000 since the scheme’s inception. The initiative, he said, has significantly reduced out-of-pocket expenditure on healthcare and expanded access to quality services.

Oyebanji highlighted that prior to the establishment of the agency, only 43% of health facilities had regular access to essential medicines — a figure that has now increased to 89%, while primary healthcare coverage stands at 80%, and both secondary and tertiary facilities have achieved 100% coverage.

He further stated that the revitalization of 103 PHCs across the 16 local government areas under the World Bank-supported IMPACT project aligns with his administration’s vision of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the state.

The Governor also announced the approval for the recruitment of 100 additional health workers for PHCs and 150 for secondary health facilities to address manpower shortages, alongside improvements to healthcare workers’ welfare and salary structures.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, attributed the successful completion of the warehouse project to the Governor’s prompt approval of counterpart funding, noting that Ekiti State was not initially listed among beneficiaries of the Global Fund intervention.

“This project was made possible because of the Governor’s quick intervention. It fulfills his vision for improved healthcare delivery and demonstrates his commitment to the wellbeing of every Ekiti citizen,” Filani said.

The General Manager of the Ekiti State Drug Management and Supply Agency, Pharm. Olajide Kolawole, described the project as the first of its kind in Nigeria, hailing it as a testament to the Oyebanji administration’s “shared prosperity” agenda.

He revealed that the agency has signed memoranda of understanding with reputable international partners to ensure effective drug acquisition, regulation, and supply in pursuit of Universal Health Coverage.