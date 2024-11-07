Oyebanji Approves N1bn Gratuities, Offsets Two Months Pension Arrears To LG Pensioners

Share

…Releases Subvention to Higher institutions

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has approved the release of the sum of one billion naira as gratuity to State pensioners.

Similarly, the Governor has also approved payment of two months pension arrears to local government pensioners.

A press release on Thursday by the Special adviser on media to the governor, Yinka Oyebode stated that the development is coming “barely a month after the Governor distributed a total N3.5 billion in gratuity cheques to retirees in the state, in a bold effort aimed at offset the backlog of outstanding gratuities.

“Additionally, Governor Oyebanji has also approved payment of two months outstanding subvention to Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti and one-month outstanding subvention each to Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti; Bamidele Olomilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti; and College of Health Science and Technology, Ijero- Ekiti.

“Also, approved for release is one-month outstanding subvention to the Judiciary.

“The payments are in fulfilment of the Governor’s promise to prioritise welfare and wellbeing of workers and retirees and ensure that all outstanding entitlements of workers and pensioners owed by previous administrations are paid to them in line with the continuity and shared prosperity agenda of the administration”.

The Governor urges workers in the state to remain focused on excellent service delivery, assuring them of his administration’s commitment to their welfare as well as payment of all their entitlements.

Share

Please follow and like us: