Oyebanji Approves Devt Of Ekiti Tourism Master Plan

In a bid to harness and enhance the tourism potential of Ekiti State for economic growth and prosperity of the indigenes, Governor Biodun Oyebanji has approved the development of a Tourism Development Master Plan in the state.

This forward-thinking initiative aims to position Ekiti as the most sought-after tourist destination in Nigeria.

Governor Oyebanji has entrusted the task of creating this comprehensive plan to the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development. The Bureau has been charged with the responsibility of designing a sustainable and strategic roadmap that will effectively promote the abundant natural beauty, cultural heritage, and historical significance of Ekiti State.

Expressing his optimism for the success of this project, Governor Oyebanji assured the Director-General, Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Barrister Wale Ojo-Lanre of full support to ensure the timely and efficient execution of the Tourism Development Master Plan.

According to the Governor, every effort would be made to gather all necessary resources and stakeholders to contribute towards this transformative project.

Governor Oyebanji firmly believes that a strategic plan is indispensable for the sustainable development of tourism and that by formulating a comprehensive master plan, “Ekiti State will be able to identify and capitalize on its unique tourism assets, create world-class tourist infrastructure, and implement effective marketing strategies.

This will not only attract domestic and international tourists but also foster socio-economic growth and create employment opportunities for the local communities.

“The Tourism Development Master Plan will serve as a roadmap for future endeavours and pave the way for Ekiti State to become a premier tourist destination.

“It will provide a clear framework for all stakeholders, including government agencies, private investors, tourism operators, and local communities, to collaboratively work towards achieving a thriving tourism industry in Ekiti State.”

Governor Oyebanji urged all citizens, businesses, and organisations in Ekiti to lend their support and contribute to the success of this endeavour, stressing that only through a concerted effort and collective vision can Ekiti State achieve its tourism development goals and establish itself as a preferred destination for tourists.