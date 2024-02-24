Oyebanji Approves Creation of Tourism Development Master Plan for Ekiti

A new dawn is in the offing for tourism in Ekiti State as the State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, has given approval for the initiation of a Tourism Development Master Plan for the state. The master plan is expected to serve as a roadmap for harnessing and developing the state tourism potentials for the economic pros- perity of the state and position it as the most sought-after tourist destination in Nigeria.

The task of fashioning out this document has been entrusted by the governor to the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development. The Bureau is expected to design a sustainable and strategic roadmap that will effectively promote the abundant natural beauty, cultural heritage, and historical significance of Ekiti State. Oyebanji assured the Director General of the Tourism Bureau, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre of his full support to ensure the timely and efficient execution of the Master Plan.

According to the governor, every effort would be made to gather all necessary resources and stakeholders to contribute towards this transformative project. He expressed belief that a strategic plan is indispensable for the sustainable development of tourism in the state. By formulating a comprehensive master plan, Ekiti State will be able to identify and capitalize on its unique tourism assets, create world-class tourist infrastructure, and implement effective marketing strategies.

This will not only attract domestic and international tourists but also foster socio-economic growth and create employment opportunities for the local communities. The document will serve as a roadmap for future endeavours and pave the way for Ekiti State to become a premier tourist destination. It will provide a clear framework for all stakeholders, including government agencies, private investors, tourism operators, and local communities, to collaboratively work towards achieving a thriving tourism industry in the state.