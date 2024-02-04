Oyebanji Appreciates Tinubu, Security Agencies Over Rescue Of Ekiti Kidnapped School Children

…Sch. Bus Driver Killed

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Security agencies, and the people of the state for their support.

The governor stated that on Sunday as the kidnapped pupils of Apostolic Faith Nursery and Primary School, Emure Ekiti regained freedom, though the driver of the school bus was reportedly killed during the abduction.

The children and their teachers according to a press release by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Olayinka Oyebode were released “in the wee hours on Sunday, February 4th, and brought to the Elemure palace around 4 am.

“However, the driver of the school bus was reported killed in the custody of the kidnappers”.

The Governor while congratulating the children and their families, expresses his profound appreciation to President Tinubu for giving specific directives that put the search and rescue mission on top gear.

He also thanks the security agencies for their collaborative efforts during the search for the students, just as he extends appreciation to Ekitikete at home and abroad for their support during the security situation experienced last week.

“Noting the traumatic experience of the children in the kidnappers’ den, Governor Oyebanji has directed the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani to take the children to the state Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti for proper medical treatment and post-trauma therapy. ”

The Governor, who kept vigil with Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele till 3.00 am to ensure the release of the children, acknowledges the solidarity shown by his colleagues governors, former governors of the state as well as religious leaders and traditional rulers.

He also thanks members of the Ekiti State Caucus in the National Assembly and members of the state House of Assembly for their support. “And more importantly, we thank God for everything,” the Governor said.

Governor Oyebanji also restates the determination of his administration to stamp out crime and criminality from the state by making the environment unbearable for criminals operating under whatever guise.

Similarly, the Governor says the killers of the two Ekiti obas would be fished out and made to face the maximum weight of the law.

He urges the people of the state “to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movement in their communities to the authorities.”