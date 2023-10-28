Oyebanji Appoints Seven-Member Board For Fountain Holdings Limited

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has appointed a seven-member board to manage the state-owned Fountain Holdings Limited.

The decision, according to the Governor is based on an effort to boost the state’s investment drive.

The members according to a press release on Saturday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor are headed by Mr Jide Ogundare as Chairman. Others are:

Ms Folakemi Fatogbe-Member,

Mr Akintunde Oyebode-Ex-Officio,

Mrs Tayo Adeola-​Ex-Officio,

Mrs Adenike-Yomi Faseun-Member,

Mr. Ayo Fakolade-​ Member,

Mr. Kunle Gidado​- Member.

“The date for the inauguration of the board would be announced later.

“The Biodun Oyebanji administration is committed to working with individuals, corporate organisations and institutions in the bid to ensure growth and development in line with the shared prosperity mantra of the administration,” the statement added.