Oyebanji Appoints Oyeniyi Adebayo As Chief Of Staff

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the appointment of a member of his cabinet, Oyeniyi Adebayo, as his Chief of Staff.

Adebayo, who is currently the Commissioner for Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management, is to assume the role of Chief of Staff with effect from January 2, 2025.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Yinka Oyebode, Adebayo is expected to bring in his wealth of experience in finance, mangement and planning to bear in the coordination of activities of the Governor’s office.

Similarly, the governor has also approved the appmmointment of Hon Femi Ajayi as the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning. Ajayi, a one-time Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, is presently the Special Adviser to the Governor, Independent Project Monitoring Office.

He takes over as Commissioner in charge of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, which has now reverted to its original name, effective January 2, 2025.

