Oyebanji Appoints Komolafe As New HoS

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has appointed Sunday Komolafe as the new Head of Service (HoS). Komolafe, until his new appointment, was the Ministry of Works and Trans- portation’s Permanent Secretary.

He takes over from Bamidele Agbede billed to retire from service today. “Komolafe’s appointment as Head of Service takes effect from August 21,” a statement from Government House said.

Meanwhile, Oyebanji commended Agbede for his meritorious service to the state, especially his demonstrated brilliance, resourcefulness, professionalism and exemplary leadership, which greatly helped in repositioning the State Civil Service for optimal service delivery. The governor wished Agbede success in his future endeavour.