November 5, 2024
November 5, 2024
Oyebanji Appoints Justice Ogunmoye As Acting CJ

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has appointed Hon. Justice Lekan Adekanye Ogunmoye as Acting Chief Judge (CJ) of the State.

This is in furtherance of the powers conferred on the Governor by Section 271 (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

A press release issued on Tuesday evening by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode disclosed that the appointment of Justice Ogunmoye takes effect from November 5, 2024.

“He replaces the former Chief Judge, Hon Justice John Oyewole Adeyeye, who passed on November 4, 2024.”

Born on November 6, 1963, Justice Ogunmoye was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987, and was appointed a judge on April 1, 2010.

“Governor Oyebanji wishes the new Acting Chief Judge a successful tenure”, the statement added.

