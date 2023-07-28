Oyebanji Appoints 14 New Permanent Secretaries

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has approved the appointment of 14 Permanent secretaries.

The Governor said the decision is an attempt to strengthen the leadership of the state civil service and reposition it for greater service delivery.

In a press release issued on Friday by his Special Adviser (Media), Yinka Oyebode said that the appointment follows their success in the competitive examination and selection process.

The list of the new permanent Secretaries according to the statement is as follows:

“Engr Philip Ekundayo Atere,

Mr Olajide Ayodele Borode,

Mr Francis Bamisaye Omotosho,

Mr Sunday Julius Bamidele Bamise,

Mrs Olusola Oluwaseunfunmi Gbenga-Igotun,

Mr Ebenezer Babatope Ojo,

Mr Mufutau Shitu Aremu,

Mrs Adebola Omotayo Olatilu,

Mr Olusola Akinluyi,

. Mr Babatunde Andrew Olaoye,

Mrs Bukola Gbemisola Ogunlade,

Mr Isaac Adebayo Abulola,

Mr Benjamin Abiodun Adalumo,

Mr Olawale Olaleye.”

The Governor tasked the new Permanent Secretaries “to justify the confidence reposed in them by contributing their quotas to the development agenda of the administration through excellent service delivery.”