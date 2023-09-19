Oyebanji Applauds Tinubu On Moremi Ojudu’s Appointment As SSA Community Engagement

…Optimistic on more Federal appointments for Ekiti Indigenes

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the appointment of Miss Moremi Ojudu as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Community Engagement.

The appointee is the daughter of Babafemi Ojudu, former Senior Special Adviser to ex-vice president, Yemi Osinbajo on Political matters.

The appointment came a few months after the appointments of Mr Dele Alake as Minister of Solid Minerals and Hon. Ibrahim Olanrewaju as Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Affairs (House of Representatives) as well as the emergence of Senator Opeyemi Bamidele as Leader of the Senate.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser (Media), Mr Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, Governor Oyebanji said he is confident that more indigenes of the state would soon get Federal Government appointments.

Governor Oyebanji described Miss Ojudu’s appointment as a welcome development, stressing that the renowned activist and Public Relations practitioner, possesses the experience, exposure and expertise required to excel in her new assignment. He said he was happy the President found her worthy of such significant role in his government.

The Governor said he is optimistic that Miss Ojudu would excel in her new role as the President’s SSA Community Engagement giving her antecedence as a celebrated political communicator, activist and public relations practitioner, who had previously played some significant roles in the country’s political process.

Governor Oyebanji urged the newly appointed Presidential aide to deploy her energy, tact and mobilisation skills in building an excellent relationship between the Presidency and various communities and groups, a development he said is crucial to the country’s political stability.

“It is a call to serve and I trust Miss Ojudu’s capacity to make a huge success of the new assignment. On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I extend our heartfelt appreciation to the President for this great honour and recognition accorded her”, the Governor added.