Oyebanji Applauds ‘Bold Attempt’ Of Chef Dammy In Breaking Guinness World Record

The wife of Ekiti State Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji has applauded the efforts of Damilola Adeparusi, better known as Chef Dammy in breaking the Guinness World record for the longest cooking marathon.

Oyebanji while expressing support for the 300-level Ekiti Indigene, Mass Communications undergraduate at Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) described the Chef’s effort as a ‘bold attempt’

Damilola is currently on a cooking marathon race for a period of 120 hours to beat celebrity chef, Hilda Bassey Effrong, professionally known as Hilda Baci’s record.

Taking to her verified Twitter handle on Monday, Dr Oyebanji wrote, “The last 70 hours have been about Chef Dammy @dammypas, a determined Ekiti undergraduate, who is making a bold attempt to break the Guinness World record for the longest cooking marathon

“Miss Damilola Adeparusi surely has our love and support as she forges ahead to make this bold statement

“I salute your courage Chef Dammy, for your decision to run your own race. Congratulations”, the governor’s wife stated.

The marathon cook which is ongoing at FUOYE-JUPEB road in Oye Ekiti started on Friday, June 9 and would end on Tuesday, June 13.