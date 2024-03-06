Oyebanji, APC Mourn Demise Of Ekiti Chairman, Omotosho

…Describe incident as Sad, Devastating

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed shock at the death of the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barrister Paul Omotoso, who died on Tuesday night.

The Governor in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said he was shocked and devastated by the news of the demise of the party chairman because he did not show any sign of illness during their last meeting.

Governor Oyebanji who said he is yet to come to terms with the demise of the APC Chairman, described Omotoso as a dependable brother and ally, who was a great and invaluable asset to the APC family as well as the government.

According to him, Omotoso would be eternally remembered as the first party chairman in the state to achieve a back-to-back victory for a party in the political history of Ekiti State.

Governor Oyebanji said the deceased’s selflessness and sacrifices contributed to the internal cohesion which made the Ekiti APC an unstoppable election-winning machine in local government, state and national elections conducted during his chairmanship.

This, he said, was made possible by Omotoso’s administrative acumen, diligence, maturity, managerial and diplomatic skills as well as conflict resolution ingenuity which he deployed in managing the affairs of the party and its teeming members.

The Governor noted that Omotoso was a man of impact endowed with wisdom which he brought to bear in party and state matters as he was always ready to offer his wise counsel at critical points when such was needed.

The state helmsman noted that Omotoso excelled in the previous public offices he held including Special Adviser on Legal Matters, Special Adviser on Political Matters, Commissioner for Environment and Commissioner for Special Duties.

Governor Oyebanji added that the deceased’s stellar performance as the APC State Secretary contributed immensely to his emergence as the State Chairman for two terms noting that these speak volumes about his loyalty, commitment, integrity and competence.

“We have lost a dependable pillar in Ekiti’s development and partner in our development effort as a government. We have lost a great leader, a peacemaker, a humble servant of the people and an altruistic party organiser.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of the state, I express condolences to the immediate family of our late Chaman and the people of Imesi Ekiti and the entire members of APC.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of the deceased. May God grant them and every one of us the fortitude to bear this great loss. And may God grant our dear departed brother eternal rest”, the statement added.

On its part, the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state who also mourned the decease described the incident as a sad development.

A press release by the state publicity secretary of the party, Segun Dipe reads: “We are sad to announce the passing of the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti, Barrister Paul Ayodele Omotosho. “Barrister Omotosho was still actively present in the office on Monday till the close of work. His death could not be immediately traced to any known sickness.

He however complained of fatigue and slight fever at about 4.00 pm and opted to go home to rest. He was to be rushed to the hospital later at about 7.00 pm when the pain increased but gave up the ghost after.

“Barrister Omotosho will be remembered for the positive contributions he made to the party, especially during his tenure as the Chairman from 2018 till he breathes his last. He ran the affairs of the party commendably with consecutive victories at the poll.

“His gentle soul will surely rest in perfect peace”, the statement added.