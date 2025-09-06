Oyebanji And The Path To Second Term

Until recently, the coast appeared to be clear for Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s second term with many wondering if there was any whimper of opposition to his continued stay at the Ekiti State Government House, considering the gale of endorsements.

All that (the possibility of re-election) seems to be evaporating into thin air by the day with many pundits wondering how he hopes to turn things around and return to the old sure, optimistic path that his bid hitherto enjoyed.

Those in the know with regards to goings on in the state however, stated that the governor and his handlers now have a lot in their plate with regards to how to turn the things around for the governor to return considering the mounting opposition to his return.

Initial gale of endorsements

Perhaps the most notable endorsement came from his predecessors in office who remarkable shunned partisanship to openly and collectively give him a clean bill to return. These endorsements happened on two occasions.

The first was in 2023 and later in July this year with many saying with these former governors who are seen as gladiators in the state coming together to endorse him, perhaps opposition would be minimal and his return a fait accompli come 2026 when the governorship poll is due.

So far, former governors that have endorsed him include, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; Chief Ayodele Fayose; Dr. Kayode Fayemi and lately, Engr. Olusegun Oni.

On those occasions, the former governors spoke through former Governor Fayose who stated that having reviewed Oyebanji’s performance in office, they believe he deserves a second term, having united every political and religious tendencies in the state and mobilise the people for massive development.

Though, Oni was noticeably absent in the first endorsement which was widely publicised in the media, he jolted many political observers when he attended the July endorsement event, where again, Fayose was the spokesman for the former Ekiti State helmsmen but noticeably absent was former Governor Fayemi whom many believe to be the godfather to the governor.

Apart from the former governors, other segments of the Ekiti society had been queuing up to do same and one of such is the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who has continued to praise the governor to the high heavens on behalf of the National Assembly caucus members of the party.

Bamidele had said at an event that he would be glad to be the Chairman of Oyebanji’s second term Re-election Campaign Council, stressing that the incumbent Governor had earned the confidence and trust of the people for a second term.

All the endorsements and commendations took place at the event which was well attended by prominent dignitaries from within and outside the state.

Bamidele who represented the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, at the event offered to serve as the Chairman of Oyebanji’s Re-election Campaign. The first to speak among the former governors was Fayemi who said: “We are Ekiti and we observe seniority, even among governors, we observe ranking. We all feel the same way on the current occupant of the seat. It is the most senior among us (Adebayo) that should address the people first.”

Adebayo said: “I am the most senior of the (former) governors, I will call my younger brother, Ayo Fayose, to address this gathering.”

Fayose said: “You know me very well that I am not the one who will tell you what you like. I will always tell you as it is. We are all together for Abiodun Oyebanji, I am not a member of your party (APC) and I will not be. I am with you (Oyebanji) 100 per cent.

Members of the State House of Assembly were not left out as the Speaker, Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, led the statewide endorsement as he moved the motion for the return of the governor at a well-attended mega endorsement rally held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavillion in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Aribasoye, whose motion was seconded by his Deputy, Hon. Bolaji Olagbaju-Egbeyemi, hinged the call on the various persuasive submissions about the Governor by high-profile guests and numerous attendees from across the 16 local government areas in the state.

The Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, venue of the mega endorsement, was filled to capacity, with the open space hardly recognisable amid a sea of heads, all gathered to witness and participate in the endorsement of the Governor, whom they described as a man of the masses and a great performer.

Surrounded by other Assembly lawmakers, Aribasoye and Egbeyemi’s motion was greeted by a reverberating “yes” from the teeming crowd, with hands and flags waving in the sky to signify total support for the second-term agenda.

The Assembly Speaker had, at different endorsement fora before the mega event, thrown his weight behind Governor Oyebanji and his Deputy, Chief Mrs. Monisade Afuye, citing excellent performance, exemplary leadership, promotion of peace, and ability to bring leaders and people of different tendencies and affiliations together for the common goal of Ekiti’s development.

The mega rally had in attendance former Governors of the state, the Governor of neighbouring Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, serving and former members of the State House of Assembly and National Assembly from Ekiti, party leaders, various workers’ unions, pensioners’ groups, the informal sector, among several other groups.

The event was also attended by the former governors but Fayose caused a stir with the fez cap he wore to the event bearing the logo of his party, the PDP. He stated that although he remains in his party, he is supporting Governor Oyebanji for his unique humility and impressive delivery.

Former governors Adebayo and Oni also declared their support for Oyebanji whom they stated had been exceptional in winning the hearts of all former Governors in the state and in earning the support of the general masses.

Senate Leader Bamidele and another federal lawmaker, Hon. Femi Bamisile led the motion that made the state the first in South West to endorse President Bola Tinubu for another term in office, an action backed by all the political heavyweights in attendance.

A member of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) in the State Assembly, Hon. Babatunde Omotayo, as well as former Senator Biodun Olujimi and another notable politician in the state, Chief Obafemi Adewale, both of the PDP, were also welcomed into the fold of the APC at the landmark event as they officially dumped their parties.

Rotimi Amaechi and Fayemi’s outbursts as spanners in the works

Hardly had the euphoria that greeted the gale of endorsements died down than two emotional outbursts from two prominent individuals threw a spanner in the works of the smooth sail of the second term bid.

First a post on his verified social media X platform, where the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, posted a video that eventually went viral that he and former Governor Fayemi initiated the coalition initiative being planned to dislodge President Tinubu from office come 2027.

Amaechi, in the viral audio, said: “ADC has overgrown those that started it. The coalition started between I and Fayemi in the house of Nasiru Danu, with Salihu Mohammed (Mustapha) and others. When we met, Salihu commenced the meeting. He wanted us to reconcile.”

Sensing the likely negative impact of the post, Fayemi had to issue a rebuttal to clear the air on his role and the speculation that he had left the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the ADC.

The statement by the Head of Fayemi Media Office, Abuja, Ahmad Sajoh, said: “In spite of efforts to verify this statement, which has gained traction on social and digital media, we have found no credible evidence to support it.

“No video of Hon. Amaechi making these claims or reports from reputable media organisations has been located.

“In an era where fabricated or distorted statements are often attributed to public figures for malicious purposes, we are cautious about engaging with potentially manufactured controversies designed to provoke or profit. It is possible that Hon. Amaechi did not make the statement or was misquoted.”

Sources in the know stated that the brickbats between the two with regards to the status of former Governor Fayemi in the APC caused some sort of stir in the party as well as the top echelon of government with many wondering if the former governor was still with the party.

As the doubt continued to linger, former Governor Fayemi again caused some stir of his own while addressing some leaders of the APC in Ado-Ekiti where he was seen in a video making some scathing remarks about the President Tinubu-led government.

Speaking in Yoruba, he lamented the level of hunger and financial hardship in the country, pointing to deteriorating infrastructure and what he described as federal neglect of key development efforts.

“Except we are deceiving ourselves, Nigerians are not happy with the Federal Government because of hunger and lack of money,” he said.

Highlighting the poor condition of federal roads in Ekiti, Fayemi referenced the route from Efon Alaaye through Erio, and from Omuo Ekiti through Ilasa to Ayedun Ekiti, noting the ordeal faced by commuters.

He also criticised the Federal Government’s refusal to refund the N18–20 billion spent by his administration on the Ado-Iyin Road project, saying the funds could have been reinvested into other road projects if reimbursed.

Sources told our correspondent that the outburst was picked up by some hawks within the Presidency who were quick to read disloyalty to the claims and the natural collateral being Governor Oyebanji who is close to Fayemi by virtue of the offices he (Oyebanji) held in his (Fayemi) government that preceded his own.

Sources within the state’s chapter of the APC told our correspondent under condition of anonymity that Fayemi’s comments drew the ire of the Presidency who eventually invited Governor Oyebanji to Abuja where he was allegedly told that the government was not so disposed to his return.

“He (Governor Oyebanji) was however given some conditions that he was required to meet before his second term bid could be reconsidered by the Presidency who pointedly told him that it was becoming increasingly difficult for the seat of government to trust him,” the source said.

He added that the condition he was given was that he had to offload all appointees that were given to him by former Governor Fayemi as a means of demobilising the foot soldiers of the former governor who some hawks within the Presidency feel might move against the APC should Governor Oyebanji be replaced by the party.

“The governor promptly did as he was asked by removing many appointees from office but unfortunately, this has not assuaged those elements that want him out who have however been trying to prop up another to challenge him,” the source said.

The man in question is Engr. Kayode Ojo, who is the chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Ojo has recently picked his expression of interest and nomination forms for the poll under the banner of the APC, and with the backing he is receiving from the hawks in the Presidency, Governor Oyebanji indeed has his hands full.