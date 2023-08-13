Oyebanji Alerts Appointees On Possible Removal If Underperformed

…Suspends Commissioner Over Unauthorized Departure from Retreat

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has slammed a 2-week suspension on the newly inaugurated Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Home Affairs, Mr Olaiya Atibioke.

The suspension according to a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode follows the Mr Atibioke’s unauthorised departure from the venue of the three-day retreat organised for members of the State Executive Council and Permanent Secretaries held at Bishop Adetiloye Hall, Trade Fair Complex, Ado-Ekiti on Saturday.

According to the statement obtained by Sunday Telegraph, the suspension takes immediate effect.

Earlier, the governor had during his closing remark at the retreat stressed total commitment to service for the benefit of Ekiti electorates, he warned the appointees of negligence, and ineptitude signaled that failure to serve the state with the seriousness of mind would lead to removal from office

Oyebanji said: “We decided to organize the retreat because we know, we don’t know it all, we want to rub minds together and I hope in the next two years we will be proud we are part of the development of the state.

“The government will support the MDAs to deliver as we put the responsibility on you, so we have a responsibility to support you.

” Before taking any decision that is anti-people, continue to ask yourself the question, what can we do to help the state? Whatever we agree to do at this retreat would come to reality.

” We are friends, but friendship stops the day you took the oath of office I am going to draw a line between friendship and service, I demand accountability on Service, and I will not hesitate to remove anybody that fails to deliver. I owe a duty to God and the good people of Ekiti”.

The statement that announced the suspension of the Commissioner explained that Atibioke had left the venue of the retreat without permission. He was nowhere to be found when commissioners were called upon to sign the performance charter.

“Governor Oyebanji had sat through all the sessions of the three-day retreat which commenced on Thursday. He had, in the course of his presentation, reiterated the administration’s zero tolerance for indiscipline and poor performance.” the statement added.

The communique at the end of the Retreat which had the theme, ‘Shared Prosperity Covenant’ and Dr. Otive Igbuzor as lead facilitator reads in part:

” that the BAO Administration will be anchored on a shared vision, collaboration, compassion,

sacrificial mindset, financial prudence, and a culture of service excellence;

” That the continued stay in office of Political Office Holders would be determined by their performance as they will be required to execute Performance Bond; “That all participants would promote a culture of excellence and demonstrate exemplary

personal values and work etiquette;

“That all participants should see themselves as agents of change to guide the actions of their

followers;

“Each MDA would develop a work plan in line with the State Development Plan and the Six Pillars of the Administration to bring about growth, development, and SharedProsperity to Ekiti State

“That periodic assessment of the work plans of MDAs will be carried out by the Office of Transformation and Service Delivery and other relevant agencies

“To strengthen the security architecture of the State to ensure the safety of lives and property in our cities and various farmsteads and unhindered access to justice.

viii. to guarantee food security and support agro-allied industries by encouraging farming and

deepening the agricultural value chain through a combination of policies, programmes, and direct investments

“That participants should have the right mindset by prioritizing the interest of the citizenry and implementing programmes and projects that will add value to the people of the State”.

The communique was signed by Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Dr. Habibat Adunbiaro, Head of Service,

Barr. Bamidele Agbede, Commissioner for Budget, Economic Planning, Hon. Oyeniyi Adebayo, and Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatubosun.