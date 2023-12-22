Oyebanji Advocates Executive-Legislative Synergy To Surmount Nation’s Challenges

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has said that the economic challenges confronting the nation are not insurmountable provided there is a synergy between the executive and the legislative arms of government.

The Governor stated this during the End of Year Thanksgiving programme organised by the Office of the Senate Leader in Abuja on Thursday.

Oyebanji who admitted the existence of a myriad of challenges said the leadership of the National Assembly must be focused and continue to provide necessary support for President Bola Tinubu in making life better for Nigerians.

He commended the National Assembly for assisting the President in restoring stability to the polity; demonstrating commitment to the development of the country.

While commending the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele for his consistent dedication to serving the public, the Governor described the senator as a committed leader who exudes the Omoluabi virtues for which Ekiti people are known.

Oyebanji, who thanked the senate leader for his support for the Government of Ekiti State, said Senator Bamidele has consistently demonstrated a genuine concern for the well-being of Nigerians and Ekiti State in particular.

“You have demonstrated your commitment to the development of this country and I thank you for the stability you have brought into the polity, I thank distinguished Senators for your support for Mr President. Be rest assured that history will be kind to you.

“You are working under a very tough condition but I know at the fullest of time you will reap the dividends of what you are doing”.

“I just plead with you to stay on course, to support Mr. President, to support the country, we are almost at the end of the tunnel”. The Governor asserted.

In his own remarks, the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, congratulated the Governor on his 56th Birthday and appreciated him for the uncommon leadership he has provided for the state.

Senator Opeyemi described the Governor as a special breed and an exceptional leader who always prioritized the well-being of his people over and above his personal comfort which is why he has chosen not to celebrate his birthday with pomp and pageantry but instead chose the less privileged in the state, particularly, people living with disabilities.