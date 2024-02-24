Oyebanji Absolves Tinubu From Current Economic Crisis

…expresses Confidence in President’s Capability

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has absolved President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of any blame over the current economic situation in the country, saying the situation preceded his ascendancy to office.

He however said the President is capable of fixing the current challenges if given ample time and necessary support.

Governor Oyebanji stated this during the monthly Evening of Praise and Worship programme held at the Lady Jibowu Hall, Government House, Ado-Ekiti. He urged Nigerians to be patient with the Federal Government as the problem the country is facing had been there long before the President emerged.

The Governor called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the President and his government so that the various decisions they would make would be in the interests of the people.

He also urged them to always maintain peace and decorum as the President has continued to lessen the burden of economic hardship on the people with his various people-oriented programmes and policies.

While reminding the people that palliatives would not bring permanent solution to the food crisis m, Governor Oyebanji called on every Nigerian to embrace farming and become productive in their little way, and in the process support the growth and development of the country.

The Governor assured Ekiti people that the state would soon experience food sufficiency and become the food basket of the country, judging by the various programmes his administration is putting in place.

He likened the case of Nigeria to the case of the Israelites where God took them from Egypt to the promised land flowing with milk and honey believing that Nigeria would soon experience an abundance of all the good things the citizens have been craving for.

According to the Governor, “I just want to encourage us today as children of God to keep faith in God and to also amplify our prayers for Nigeria, for Ekiti state and the President.

“I understand what we are going through, but the truth of the matter is that the President is not the cause of these crises but God has prepared him for a time like this. What he needs is our support, our prayers, our understanding, and encouragement.

“I am just pleading with us that the President needs our help, he needs our prayers, we should not do anything to discourage him.

“We should thank God that we have a man of courage, a man God had prepared for a time like this, I believe in God that we will get out of this problem and when the time comes and the dividends of these reforms are unraveled, all of us will be alive.

“I thank Ekiti people for maintaining peace and I promise that we’ll continue to lessen these burdens, but the truth of the matter, which many people don’t want to listen to is that palliatives will not solve these problems, it can only be a temporary measure, when you give someone a bag of rice, in two weeks it would have finished.

“We have embarked on a programme that by next year, we will have food sufficiency in this state, because, if we don’t make haste now, I pray next year will not be worse than this. We must be able to grow ourselves out of hunger, which is what the President told us last week.

The government will do its own bit, but you have to go back to the farm. So, no matter how small, let’s start bit by bit, you have to grow what you will eat and at least be able to feed yourself.” He added.

Also at the evening of praise were the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye; wife of the Governor and the convener of the programme, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji; Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro; Head of Service, Engr. Sunday Komolafe; top government officials among others.