Oyebamiji’ll Restore Stability To Osun’s Financial Challenges, Says Fadahunsi

The Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, has expressed strong confidence in the governorship ambition of Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, declaring that the former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) possesses the competence and financial expertise required to reposition Osun State for prosperity.

Fadahunsi made the remarks in Abuja on the sidelines of the presentation of the Most Media Friendly Maritime CEO Award to Oyebamiji by the Coalition of Maritime Journalists of Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the award ceremony, the lawmaker described Oyebamiji as a seasoned administrator and financial expert whose professional background as a chartered accountant would be instrumental in restoring fiscal discipline and sustainable development in Osun State.