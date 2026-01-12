Oyebamiji Unveils Youth Focused Agenda, Tasks APC On Grassroots Devt

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the August 8 Osun State governorship poll Munirudeen Oyebamiji has pledged a youth-centred government if elected.

He urged party members to intensify house-to-house mobilisation ahead of the election. Oyebamiji made the declaration yesterday during an interactive session with APC youths in Osogbo, where he cautioned against complacency and called on supporters to counter opposition narratives with sustained grassroots engagement.

He praised President Bola Tinubu for the economic reforms introduced by his administration, noting that the policies were already yielding results across various sectors.

He also praised the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola for strengthening the APC in Osun and ensuring a competitive governorship primary that attracted notable aspirants.