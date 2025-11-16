Oyebamiji Resigns To Pursue Guber Ambition

Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO) has formally resigned his appointment as Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA). This was disclosed in a statement issued by the AMBO Media Office.

According to the statement, his resignation is in compliance with Section 84 (12) of the 2022 Electoral Act (as amended), to enable him participate in the Osun State governorship primaries, scheduled for next month.

Oyebamiji expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding him worthy of national service, noting that his time in government at that level, afforded him the opportunity to tap from a wealth of national-level experience as the chief executive of a critical agency like NIWA.

The statement quoted him as saying: “This is what I consider a rare opportunity that I will live to cherish forever. I equally thank my boss and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, for recommending me to the President for the appointment in the first instance.

“As I prepare for another phase in my public service journey, I carry with me the exposure and experience garnered at the national level, which I believe will come handy wherever I find myself in the future.”