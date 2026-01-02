Oyebamiji Greets Osun Citizens

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for this year’s Osun State governorship election Munirudeen Oyebamiji has extended warm New Year’s greetings to residents.

He praised them for the high sense of resilience and patriotism daily exhibited by them since its creation, informing them to await mass-focused and people-centered progressive government in 2026.

Oyebamiji said: “As we usher in a new year of prosperity, I extend my warmest greetings and felicitations to the good people of our dear state whose resilience, perseverance, dedication and avowed hope have kept our state afloat against all odds.

“This is a year of manifestation, a year of fulfillment, a year of transition, a year of prosperity for all, and a year of all-around growth and development for everyone in the state.

“As we all walk into the year of manifestation, let’s continue to champion the virtues of love, unity, sacrifice, resilience and peaceful coexistence that define us as a people and as a state.