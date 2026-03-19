The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2026 Osun governorship election, Munirudeen Oyebamiji, has congratulated Muslims in the state on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan, while reiterating his commitment to job creation, economic growth and youth empowerment in the state.

Oyebamiji, in a statement he personally signed to mark the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, commended the Muslim Ummah for their spiritual devotion, sacrifice and commitment throughout the sacred fasting period.

He urged residents of the state to sustain the virtues of patience, discipline, compassion and sacrifice imbibed during Ramadan, noting that such values are critical for building a peaceful and progressive society.

The APC governorship candidate said Osun State is blessed with hardworking and resilient people who deserve responsive leadership, inclusive governance and sustainable development that will create opportunities for citizens, particularly the youth.

“My dear brothers and sisters in Osun State, particularly the Muslim Ummah, I extend my warmest greetings to you as we celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan,” he said.

“I congratulate every Muslim faithful across our dear state for the spiritual devotion, sacrifice and commitment demonstrated throughout this sacred period. Ramadan has once again reminded us of the enduring virtues of patience, discipline, compassion and sacrifice.”

Oyebamiji stressed that the lessons of Ramadan should continue to guide collective efforts toward building a better Osun State.

“These are values that should not end with the fasting period but should guide our collective actions as we work together to build a more prosperous, peaceful and progressive Osun State,” he stated.

Speaking on the forthcoming governorship election, the APC candidate said the state stands at a critical moment that requires visionary leadership capable of unlocking economic opportunities and improving livelihoods.

“As we reflect on the lessons of Ramadan, it is important that we renew our collective commitment to justice, fairness and responsible leadership that prioritises the welfare of the people,” he said.

“With unity of purpose, visionary leadership and the support of the good people of our state, we can usher in a new era of economic growth, job creation, youth empowerment and improved social infrastructure that will benefit every community.”

Oyebamiji added that empowering young people, supporting small businesses and strengthening the state’s economy would remain central to his development agenda.

He also called on residents to continue promoting peace, unity and harmony across religious and ethnic lines while upholding the values of tolerance and mutual respect.

“As we celebrate this Eid, I urge the people of Osun to remain steadfast in promoting peace, unity and harmony across religious and ethnic lines. Together, with faith in Almighty Allah and a shared determination to move Osun forward, we can build a brighter future for our children and generations yet unborn,” he added.

He prayed that Almighty Allah would accept the fasting, prayers and acts of charity offered during Ramadan and grant peace and progress to homes and communities across Osun State.

“I wish you and your families a peaceful and joyous Eid-ul-Fitr celebration,” Oyebamiji said.