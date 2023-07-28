Oye Seeks Better Partnership To Expand Nigeria, Spain’s $4bn Trade Value

The National President of the Nigerian Association Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye, has called for deeper collaboration be- tween Nigeria and Spain to expand the $4billion trade value between the two countries.

The NACCIMA boss said this during a courtesy visit to the Span- ish Ambassador, Juan Sell, said Nigeria and Spain have enjoyed a long-standing relationship, spanning several decades, which has resulted in increased trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

Oye said: “Your Excellency, H.E Juan Sell, the Spanish Ambassador, I am honoured to be here today in the spirit of goodwill and mutual cooperation as President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

“Let me begin by expressing my profound appreciation for the critical role Spain plays in the global socio-economic spectrum, especially regarding international trade. “Our two nations have enjoyed a long-standing relationship, spanning several decades, which has resulted in increased trade and investment opportunities between our countries.”