Oye: Nigeria’s Trade Single Window Could Attract $3bn Logistics Investment, Save $18m Annually

Nigeria could unlock up to $3 billion in logistics investment and generate about $18 million in annual efficiency savings if the planned National Single Window trade platform is implemented with strong private sector participation, Dele Oye has said.

The Alliance for Economic Research and Ethics (AERE) chairman said this ahead of the system’s March 27 launch. The digital platform, designed to integrate government agencies involved in trade into a single online portal, is expected to simplify import and export procedures drastically.

Once operational, the system could cut cargo clearance time at Nigerian ports from the current 18 to 21 days to under 48 hours, reducing delays that have long undermined the country’s trade competitiveness.

In a statement yesterday, Oye said the success of the reform will depend largely on the level of private sector involvement in the governance and implementation of the platform.

The Nigeria-Turkiye Business Council chairman said: “After three failed attempts, the March 27 launch offers a chance to get trade facilitation right, but only if the private sector takes the wheel “Nigeria stands on the precipice of a trade revolution.

On March 27, one of Africa’s largest economies will launch Phase One of its National Single Window (NSW)a digital platform designed to transform the chaotic landscape of import and export procedures into a seamless, single-portal experience.

“For an economy haemorrhaging competitiveness due to bureaucratic red tape, this is momentous. “Yet history warns us: this is Nigeria’s fourth attempt at implementing a Single Window. “The previous three collapsed under the weight of inter -agency rivalry, lack of political will, and institutional resistance.

“The stakes could not be higher. The NSW, spearheaded by Director Tola Fakolade at the National Single Window Secretariat, promises to slash cargo clearance times from 18- 2 1 days to under 48 hours, eliminate duplicate documentation, and inject $2-3 billion in private logistics investment over five years.

“The platform integrates every agency touching trade Nigeria Customs Service, NAFDAC, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Nigerian Ports Authority, NIMASA, and the newly empowered Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) into one digital ecosystem where traders/users submit documents once, pay online, and track cargo in real-time.”