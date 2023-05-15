New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Oye Ignores Court…

Oye Ignores Court Order, Convenes APGA NEC Meeting In Awka

Former All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) National Chairman, Victor Ikechukwu Oye, reportedly held a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Awka in defiance of the Federal High Court order barring him from doing so.

An online platform reported on May 10 that the Federal Capital Territory High Court 40 in Bwari, Abu- ja, ordered Oye to stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the party.

The court also restrained him from holding any gatherings, meetings, congresses, or conventions in the name of APGA NEC or NWC, declaring such congress and convention as null and void.

The order followed a Supreme Court ruling on Mar 24, 2023, that deleted Vic- tor Oye from its judgment record and affirmed Chief Edozie Njoku as the authentic chairman of the party.

The judgment put to rest the battle for the soul of APGA for four years. Justice Garba Lawal ordered that Oye’s name be expunged from the case with file number SC/ CV/687/2021, in line with page 13 of Chief Njoku s application, and be replaced with “Chief Edozie Njoku” as National Chairman of APGA.

Read Previous

Alert As 40 Countries Detect Poliovirus
Read Next

Senate Indicts Justice Ministry For Unsubstantiated N10.4bn Judgement Debt Payment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023