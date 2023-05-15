Oye Ignores Court Order, Convenes APGA NEC Meeting In Awka

Former All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) National Chairman, Victor Ikechukwu Oye, reportedly held a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Awka in defiance of the Federal High Court order barring him from doing so.

An online platform reported on May 10 that the Federal Capital Territory High Court 40 in Bwari, Abu- ja, ordered Oye to stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the party.

The court also restrained him from holding any gatherings, meetings, congresses, or conventions in the name of APGA NEC or NWC, declaring such congress and convention as null and void.

The order followed a Supreme Court ruling on Mar 24, 2023, that deleted Vic- tor Oye from its judgment record and affirmed Chief Edozie Njoku as the authentic chairman of the party.

The judgment put to rest the battle for the soul of APGA for four years. Justice Garba Lawal ordered that Oye’s name be expunged from the case with file number SC/ CV/687/2021, in line with page 13 of Chief Njoku s application, and be replaced with “Chief Edozie Njoku” as National Chairman of APGA.