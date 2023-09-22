Oye Celebrates First Lady, Remi Tinubu at 63

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye, Esq., has congratulated Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of President Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of her 63rd birthday.

In a statement, Oye said the First Lady has been an inspiration and role model to countless Nigerians, praying that God grants her many more years in good health and happiness.

The NACCIMA boss said: “On behalf of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), I would like to extend my warmest and most heartfelt congratulations to you on your 63rd birthday.

“You have been an inspiration and a role model to countless Nigerians, especially as the First Lady of Lagos State and the Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District.

“Your unwavering commitment to empowering women and youth, improving education, and promoting healthcare, among other vital issues, is truly commendable.”