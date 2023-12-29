Oye Celebrates Akume @70

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye, has felicitated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, on his 70th birthday. In his congratulatory message, Oye lauded the former Benue State governor for his support for NACCIMA as well as his contributions to the growth and development of the nation.

He said: “On behalf of NACCIMA, I would like to extend our warmest wishes and heartfelt congratulations on your 70th birthday. “Your contributions to our country’s political landscape have been remarkable, and your passionate dedication to public service has not gone unnoticed. Your leadership, integrity, and vision have inspired many of us in Nigeria and beyond.

“As President of NACCIMA, I personally want to acknowledge and thank you for your unwavering commitment and support of our organization. Your endorsement of our initiatives and policies has helped to advance our advocacy efforts, promote entrepreneurship, and create opportunities for our members.” The NACCIMA chief added: “We celebrate your continued impact here in Nigeria and beyond, and we look forward to the many great things that you will continue to accomplish.

You have inspired us to strive for excellence and we are grateful for your leadership.”